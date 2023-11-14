Call Of Duty is one of the best-selling video game franchises ever, with a new entry dropping to huge success each and every year. With multiple different series nested inside the CoD franchise, though, it’s easy to lose track of just how many Call Of Duty games there are.

In this guide, we’ll break down a full list of every Call Of Duty game, so that you can see how many CoD games there are.

How many Call Of Duty games are there?

There are 20 Call of Duty games. This is the most recent figure, following the release of 2023’s Modern Warfare 3, which is the latest entry in the Modern Warfare reboot series.

Below, you’ll find a full list of every Call of Duty game:

Call of Duty

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Most of the games fall into either the Modern Warfare or the Black Ops franchises, which together make up over half of all CoD games.

That wraps up our guide on how many Call of Duty games there are currently. If you want to hop into the most recent CoD, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. We also have builds for the current meta weapons, such as our Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout and our Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout.