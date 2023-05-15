Shrines are back in Tears of the Kingdom, and there are even more to take on this time around. They operate in much the same way as last time, though they do revolve around a different set of abilities, like the new Ultrahand ability that allows you to glue objects together.

Whether you want to increase your health and stamina, or just simply want to complete every Shrine there is to complete in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s plenty of reasons to spend some time tracking down and completing Shrines.

Here’s how many Shrines there are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some general information on how Shrines work this time. Make sure to mark Shrines as you find them while exploring, so that you can return to them later.

How many Shrines are there in Tears of the Kingdom?

There are a total of 152 Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. This is 32 more than in Breath of the Wild, and there’s likely a good reason for this. Tears of the Kingdom features additional areas in its Depths and Sky Island maps, meaning there’s simply more to do, and more to explore. While there are indeed Shrines to be found up in the sky, it’s worth noting that there aren’t any in the Depths.

So there you have it, that's how many Shrines there are in Tears of the Kingdom.

