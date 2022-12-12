How to access the first ‘Modern Warfare 2’ Raid

Modern Warfare 2 is receiving a midseason update. It’s called ‘Season 01 Reloaded’, and will add the very first Raid into the game. Atomgrad is the new Raid Special Ops mission, and can be tackled with three player teams. Not everyone will be able to access the Raid right away however, as players will need to earn a Raid Assignment, in one of three ways.

Gaining access to the new Raid is just the first part, as players will then be tasked with infiltrating an underground bunker as Price, Farah and Gaz. This continues on from the single player campaign, which ended with an action-packed set piece on top of a skyscraper. For now, we don’t know too much about what the Atomgrad Raid will have in store in terms of plot, but it does look like it may be laying the groundwork for whatever comes next in terms of campaign content.

For now, here’s how to gain access to the Modern Warfare 2 Raid, as well as some tips on what to expect from Atomgrad.

When does the Atomgrad Raid release in Modern Warfare 2?

The first Modern Warfare 2 Raid will arrive on Wednesday, December 14th alongside Season 01 Reloaded. At this time, players will need to earn a Raid Assignment, before heading into the Raid via the main menu. The Atomgrad Raid is technically classified as a Special Ops mission.

At the time of writing, we don’t know just how the Raid will be accessed once it goes live. From the main Call of Duty blog post on this subject, it seems as though it will be added to the main dashboard once you’ve loaded up Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

How to access the Modern Warfare 2 Raid

There are three ways to gain a Raid Assignment and earn access to the Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops. Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist. In DMZ, use the final extract helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once a player has completed one of these three objectives, they will earn a Raid Assignment. This is essentially a key that will allow players to take on the Raid for a week after earning it. Only the host player in a multiplayer squad needs a Raid Assignment, and can bring two squadmates with them into the Atomgrad mission.

Raid Rewards

The main reward for completing the Modern Warfare 2 Raid is the Gaz “Convoy” skin. This can be equipped in Warzone 2, as well as Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Mode. In addition to this, completion of the Raid will unlock ‘a harder difficulty Playlist that will test even veteran Operators’.

From what we’ve seen on the Raid, it looks as though there will be additional Intel scattered throughout. This Intel is said to unlock additional cosmetic items, as well as new data that will shine a light on new elements of the Modern Warfare 2 story as a whole.

That’s all you need to know about the Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2. For more help with the game be sure to check out our Modern Warfare 2 best weapons tier list.

