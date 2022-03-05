How to avoid or remove the red square health debuff in ‘Elden Ring’

If you’ve been playing Elden Ring, you may have run into an NPC that – while seemingly friendly – actually deducts a whopping five per cent of your HP without telling you. This red square debuff will remain until you take action to remove it – to make sure you’re not accidentally running around weaker than you should be, here’s how to remove the debuff – and how to avoid getting it in the first place.

Once you gain access to the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring, there’s a chance that your wandering feet will bring you to Fia – a black-clad woman sitting on the edge of a bed. Far from the hordes of characters that will usually try to kill you in the Lands Between, Fia just wants to give your character a nice hug.

However, in Elden Ring even a simple hug isn’t everything it seems. If you accept, Fia will hold you in her arms and grant you Baldachin’s Blessing – an item that raises your poise in exchange for some FP. This means that at the cost of your FP, enemies will have a tougher time breaking your stance.

Advertisement

This item isn’t all that it seems, though. Just carrying Baldachin’s Blessing brings a hefty cost – while you’ve got it in your inventory, your character will receive a red square debuff that even dying doesn’t get rid of. This red square debuff takes away five per cent of your health, leaving you significantly weaker right from the off.

To get rid of the Red Square debuff in Elden Ring, the only way to do so is to use or destroy Baldachin’s Blessing to remove it from your inventory. Once it’s gone, you’ll get your missing health back.

If you decide you like having Baldachin’s Blessing over the five per cent portion of health, you can always return to Fia, who’s more than happy to hand over another in exchange for a hug.

For some more help getting around in the Lands Between, here’s six tips to help you survive in Elden Ring.