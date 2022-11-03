Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing a whole new set of maps along with it. Not only that, but the weapons system has been completely overhauled this time around, with a much deeper Gunsmith and shared attachment platforms. Despite all the new bells and whistles, some classic COD staples remain, like the gold camo that can be equipped to guns.

Gold camo can be unlocked by completing challenges with a particular weapon. The method has changed somewhat from what you’re probably used to, and given how complicated the Gunsmith is these days, you’d be forgiven for feeling a bit confused. Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’ll explain how to unlock gold camo on your weapons, so that you can add a new shine to your favourites.

Here’s how unlocking gold camo works in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get gold camo in Modern Warfare 2

Advertisement

To get gold camo on a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 you will first need to earn all four base camos for that weapon. Head into the Gunsmith and cycle along to the Customise tab. Select Camo, and then take a look at the four camos to the far left of the menu. These will unlock at increasing levels, and each has a challenges to complete before you can use it.

Once you have unlocked these four, you can move onto the completionist camos to their right. Gold camo is the first here. For the gun above, the gold camo challenge is to get three kills in a row without dying (10 times). Once you have done this, you will unlock the gold camo. Note that different weapons have different challenges but generally the process is as follows:

Level up gun to unlock each of the four base camo challenges Complete the four base camo challenges to unlock completionist camos Complete the gold camo challenge Equip the gold camo to your weapon.

What is gold camo in Modern Warfare 2?

In previous Call of Duty games, unlocking gold camo was much harder. You see, each weapon used to have 100 camo challenges to beat. Once you did this, you would get the gold camo. It’s generally seen as a sign that you have mastered every weapon challenge for a particular gun. This time around, things are different, with Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion camos unlocked after Gold challenges are complete. You only need to complete five camo challenges in Modern Warfare 2 to unlock gold camo.

Advertisement

That’s how to unlock gold camo in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on the best weapons in MW2. Elsewhere there’s our look at the voice cast for Modern Warfare 2.

Elsewhere in gaming, work on a new Deus Ex game has reportedly begun at Eidos-Montréal.