How to play ‘FIFA 23’ early before it launches

FIFA 23 is almost here. In fact, many players now have the chance to pick up the game a few days before launch, with the EA Play trial now live across all regions. This trial launches at the same time as the early-access period granted for owners of a certain edition of the game.

Getting early access to FIFA 23 will allow you to learn the ropes before the rest of the competition. This is especially useful this year, what with all the new generation features that have been added in. For one, the new Technical Dribbling mechanics will take some time to learn, and that’s before we even start on how Penalties have been tweaked.

To help you get a head start on your opponents, we’ve put together this guide on getting early access in FIFA 23. Here’s how to access the trial period before launch.

How to play FIFA 23 early

Advertisement

There are currently two ways to play FIFA 23 early. They are via EA Play and by pre-ordering the FIFA 23: Ultimate Edition. More details on each below:

EA Play trial

EA Play can be accessed in each console’s store. It’s a subscription service that does carry a monthly cost. If you have yet to subscribe, you can get your first month for £0.79. Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll find the free trial in the store. It is currently live, and gives players 10 hours of FIFA 23 to get through before launch.

Ultimate Edition early access

Next is FIFA 23: Ultimate Edition. It bundles together a bunch of bonuses, one of which being early access from September 27, 2022. This is three days early. You will not be limited to a set amount of hours using this method, but will have to pre-order a rather pricey version of the game.

That’s how to play FIFA 23 early. We’ll be covering more on the game once we’ve spent more time on it. In the meantime, be sure to read our preview.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming, E3 has set dates for a live return in 2023, and will take place from June 13 to June 16. “Partnered digital events and showcases” will also feature from June 11.