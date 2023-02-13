Fortnite is a great game to play with friends, given that it’s free-to-play, and fairly easy to learn. Whether you want to build, or just play a battle royale shooter, there are many modes to choose from. You can even play split-screen, with two players able to jump into certain modes while sharing the same screen.

Setting up split-screen in Fortnite is really simple, you just need to be playing on Xbox or PlayStation, and have two controllers handy. Unfortunately split-screen is not currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch or mobile devices.

Here’s how to play split-screen in Fortnite, as well as some info on which modes you’ll be able to play.

How to play split-screen in Fortnite

You can use the split-screen mode to play Fortnite Battle Royale Duos and Squads on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Here is how to start a split-screen session:

Start Fortnite and go to the Main Menu. Make sure that both controllers are connected to the console and turned on. Once both controllers are connected, the first player needs to invite the second player to select their account. Once signed into their account, the second player will appear in the lobby and split-screen mode will automatically turn on when you start a game.

Both players will need to have the same main language selected for this to work. You’ll also need a stable internet connection. If one player disconnects at any time, then the split-screen session will end.

That’s how to play split-screen in Fortnite. For more on the game, here’s when the next season of Fortnite is supposed to start.

