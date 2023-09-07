Like many Bethesda Softworks games, Starfield quickly throws more loot at you than you can carry. Luckily, there’s a solution: the cargo hold of your trusty ship can serve as a massive inventory to put your hard-earned items in. Knowing how to access it can be confusing at first – to start making use of that storage space, here’s how to store items on your ship in Starfield.

The first thing to note is that although each ship has a physical button you can press to access the cargo hold, its location varies with each vehicle model. However, there’s a much easier way to access and store items, which doesn’t require hunting down the right inventory screen.

How to store items on your ship and access the cargo hold in Starfield

To store and retrieve items on your ship, the first step is making sure you’re trying to do so from within your ship – not outside of it or in the landing bay. After that, open your inventory from the menu screen. You should have the option to store items directly from your inventory, but you can press Q or LB to access the cargo hold and retrieve whatever you’ve put in there.

You can also access the cargo hold by navigating to the ‘Ship’ screen at the bottom left of the menu, which is useful for retrieving items looted from destroyed ships and asteroids in space. Finally, each ship’s cockpit has a cargo hold screen which looks like a small computer built into the wall.

However, it’s worth noting that any contraband items stored in the cargo hold can land you in prison if it’s discovered by security scans. There’s also a mass limit to how much can be placed in your ship, but this can be upgraded by buying a larger ship or installing cockpits or cargo holds with more space on the ship you already own.

