How to unlock the ‘Far Cry 6’ secret ending

Like many of its predecessors, Far Cry 6 includes an optional secret ending that abruptly ends your time on Yara. It’s not immediately obvious, so listen up – here’s how you unlock the secret ending in Far Cry 6. Please note – there are some minor spoilers for the start of the game in this article.

To unlock the secret ending in FC6, you’ll need to play the game until you break through Castillo’s blockade of Isla Santuario and reach Libertad HQ.

Upon arriving, revolutionary Clara Garcia will thank you for fighting alongside her and, true to her word, offer you a boat that can take you away from Yara’s war to a new life in America. Obviously, Libertad would prefer it if you stay and fight Castillo’s dictatorship though, and speaking to Juan is what the game prompts you to go do.

To get the secret ending, completely ignore that and turn in the opposite direction. Your shiny(ish) new boat is there – hop in.

Once you’re in the boat, start sailing for the horizon. After around a minute of sailing, eventually your screen will fade to black.

Once that cutscene starts playing, you’ve officially earned the secret ending. Instead of staying to join the revolution, Dani Rojas sails away to America like she planned to at the start of the game.

Before the credits roll, you’ll skip forward five months to see Rojas chilling on a beach in Miami. The fate of Yara is relegated to a brief mention on the radio, which says that Antón Castillo has crushed the rebellion and executed Clara Garcia. But hey – it’s not Rojas’ problem, and the credits fall.

With that, congratulations – you’ve technically beaten Far Cry 6.