How to unlock the M13B in ‘Warzone 2’

Warzone 2 has now launched, bringing a bunch of new weapons with it. The M13B appears to be the best of the bunch, but getting it isn’t particularly easy. You see, rather than being part of the Battle Pass, the M13B is actually only available as a weapon challenge unlock, or by purchasing a store bundle. To unlock it for free, you will need to head into Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode.

You’ll want to bring a squad with you, as you’ll be heading deep into a radiation zone, in search of a miniboss called The Chemist. This isn’t an easy mission, so make sure you have some experience with DMZ first. Learn how to extract, and how to loot and build up your arsenal. Once you feel confident, it’s time to hunt The Chemist.

Here’s how to get the M13B in Warzone 2.

How to get the M13B in Warzone 2

To get the M13B in Warzone 2 you will need to drop into DMZ mode. You will need a squad to do this, as the radiation zones are filled with armoured enemies and The Chemist is extremely tough. After landing, you’re going to want to open your map and look for a yellow circle with a nuclear symbol in its centre.

You will likely be quite far from this area so look for a vehicle and make your way there. On your way, be sure to loot a few areas. You will need a Gas Mask to survive the radiation zones, and ideally you want as much ammo as possible. Once inside the Radiation Zone you need to look for The Chemist. Generally he is found near large groups of enemies. A recon drone is a great asset here.

Once you’ve found The Chemist, a gas mask symbol will appear on the map. He is a large enemy with a bright yellow hazmat suit on. Now the hard part, killing The Chemist. He will attack and then run away, spawning in enemies as he goes. Always keep him in sight, and take him down quickly to avoid too many enemies being brought in. As you spend time in the Radiation Zone, your Gas Mask will break. Enemies that have been killed will drop fresh ones so make sure to keep it repaired at all times.

The Chemist will drop the M13B when killed. Only one of the people from your team can pick it up, and ultimately unlock the weapon (this is obviously annoying, and it’s likely to be patched by Infinity Ward shortly). To actually unlock the M13B you will need to extract. Dying on the way will mean you lose the weapon and will need to try again. After getting back from the DMZ, the M13B can be used in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to kill the Chemist solo

While taking on DMZ and The Chemist solo is not recommended, there is one way to quickly kill him and take his weapon. Locate the Radiation Zone, and make sure you have a Gas Mask. Now you are going to find a nearby vehicle. Running over The Chemist actually kills him in one hit. If you can then grab his gun and exfiltrate. This is definitely a difficult method, but pretty much the only way you’re going to manage it on your own.

That’s how to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on finding loadouts in Warzone 2.

