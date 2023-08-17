Here’s when you can preload ‘Starfield’ on PC and Xbox Series X|S

Starfield is just weeks away from launching, and the upcoming sci-fi game just got one step closer. This week (August 16), Bethesda confirmed that its next game has gone gold, and shared when players can preload Starfield for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

This is good news if you struggle with slow internet speeds, as preloading Starfield means you can download it before its launch day on September 6 and start playing the minute it’s released. However, it’s worth noting that while the game launches on the same day for both Xbox and PC, preloading for each platform begins on different days.

However you’ll be playing, it’s best to make sure you’re prepared for its launch. Below you can find details on when (and how) to preload Starfield for your platform.

Starfield preloading times for PC and Xbox Series X|S

Starfield preloads for Xbox Series X|S will be available from August 17, while those buying it through Steam on PC can preload Starfield from August 30.

This means that Xbox Series X|S players can begin installing the game nearly two weeks earlier than fans on PC, but it shouldn’t make too much difference unless your internet is particularly slow, as everyone will have to wait until September 6 to jump in.

How to preload Starfield on Xbox Series X|S

To preload Starfield on Xbox Series X|S, you’ll need to first pre-order the game and then navigate to its Xbox store page. From August 17, a button reading “pre-install” should appear where you would normally download a released game. Clicking that should begin your Starfield download – once that’s set away, it’s just a matter of letting it install and then waiting for it to launch.

How to preload Starfield on PC

On Steam, Starfield can be installed in a similar manner. From August 30, Steam users who have bought Starfield will be able to locate the game on their “Library” page, and then select Starfield and click the download button. If possible, remember to download this onto an SSD instead of a hard drive, as it will have a significant impact on how long loading screens in the game last once it’s launched.