How to complete ‘I Wish To Become A Straw Millionaire’ in ‘Persona 3 Reload’

If you’re helping out Elizabeth with her requests in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll eventually reach I Wish To Become A Straw Millionaire, which sends you running around Tatsumi Port Island to gather all sorts of weird items. To save you hopping back and forth on the monorail too much, we’ve put together a guide that explains who you need to speak to for completion.

To begin, you’ll want to speak with Elizabeth at either Tartarus or Paulownia Mall. She’ll explain that she’s just heard of the Straw Millionaire – a Japanese folklore tale about a man who makes a series of trades to become rich, starting with a piece of straw. Elizabeth wants to see if you can do the same thing, and hands you a set of scruffy-looking bandages to begin your journey.

I Wish To Become A Straw Millionaire request guide

There are a few trades to keep up with, but it’s fairly easy as each character you’ll need to speak to will be marked on your map. To keep things simple, we’ve bullet-pointed everything you’ll need to do below.

Take your bandages to the Fierce-Looking Delinquent in Station Outskirts

He’ll give you the Student Handbook . Take it to the Flustered Student in Port Island Station, who will give you cat food.

Speak with the Cat-Loving Boy in Iwatodai Strip Mall. He’ll swap your cat food for the Cat-ear Headband.

Take the Cat-ear Headband back to Elizabeth, which will complete

As you can see, it’s not an overly complicated request, but it does send you bouncing back and forth across the map. But on the plus side, there are no rare Personas or dusty documents to hunt down for this one!

