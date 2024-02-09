Is ‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ coming to PC?

Finally, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is right around the corner. The second part of Square Enix‘s ambitious Final Fantasy 7 remake was announced all the way back in June 2022, and will follow ex-soldier Cloud Strife on his mission to stop Sephiroth from destroying the world. If you’re wondering whether Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be coming to PC as well as PlayStation, we’ve got good news and bad news.

Right off the bat, the bad news is that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not be launching on PC. The game will be releasing on February 29, but it will be exclusive to PS5 at that time.

The good news is that in recent years, Square Enix has made a habit of bringing its Final Fantasy games to PC after a period of timed exclusivity with PlayStation. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was also originally a PlayStation exclusive, but came to PC with an upgraded version in just over a year.

Likewise, Final Fantasy 15 arrived on PC roughly a year and a half after its PlayStation launch. Even Final Fantasy 16, which released last year and remains a PlayStation exclusive, has a PC port “currently underway”.

That’s all to say that PC fans shouldn’t rule out getting their hands on Rebirth in the coming years – although you should take that with a grain of salt until Square Enix confirms or denies anything officially.

However, if you do own a PS5, you can jump into part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth now. A demo for the upcoming game has been released ahead of launch, which lets fans play the Nibelheim segment of the game.

Additionally, an update planned for later in the month will add even more to play early – here’s everything you need to know about the demo.