Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis, as he makes his way across the Galaxy, pursued by Sith Inquisitors. Everything from the lightsaber combat to the traversal systems have been updated for this sequel, as have the visuals and performance while playing. This has led to certain decisions being made by EA and Respawn Entertainment, as to where the game is being released.

Of course, the last game in the Star Wars Jedi series released on PS4 and Xbox One, before being enhanced on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC a year or so later. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows almost four years after its predecessor, and as such will release on a different set of platforms.

Here’s whether Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on PS4.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to PS4?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not coming to PS4. It has been developed for PC, and current-get consoles. This means that while you’ll be able to play on PS5, the game will not be coming to PS4. This is simply due to the size, scope and fidelity baked into the game during development. The maps are larger, the enemy variety is deeper, and the visuals are much more detailed.

So there you have it, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not coming out on PS4. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview. We said: “A month from launch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks like a strong, confident action-adventure game.”

