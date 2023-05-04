Star Wars Jedi Survivor is out now on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S. It continues the story of Cal Kestis, as he tracks down a mysterious new hope for the fate of the universe, and the Jedi. The cast of characters from the last game return, so that means you’ll meet Greez, Cere and Merrin, as well as some new characters as well.

Everything from the Lightsaber combat to the exploration has been improved for this sequel, and there’s even new types of Lightsaber to try out (and a blaster, too).

Of course, this being gaming in 2023, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny to pick up a copy of Star Wars Jedi Survivor on Xbox Series X|S. Here’s whether it’s on Xbox Game Pass yet.

Is ‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’ on Game Pass?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is currently not available on Xbox Game Pass. Fortunately, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is. This means you can pick up the first game at no extra cost if you are a subscriber. The fact that the game is available on Game Pass means it’s extremely likely that the sequel will land on Game Pass at some point. The bad news is that it could take a couple of years. If Star Wars Jedi Survivor does get announced for Game Pass, we’ll be sure to update this page.

