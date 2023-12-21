‘LEGO Fortnite’ progression guide and tips

Fortnite has teamed up with LEGO for a new, permanent block-based survival crafting game. Below you’ll find a list of handy tips and tricks to aid your progression.

Released earlier this month, LEGO Fortnite is described as “the ultimate survival crafting adventure!”

LEGO Survival mode is one of the best places in Fortnite for players to prove how capable and resourceful they are, says Epic. “Teleported to a strangely familiar world, transformed into a playful LEGO minifigure, your success depends on hard work, creativity and imagination,” reads the game’s description.

Advertisement

“But imagination doesn’t fill an empty stomach, give you shelter from a cold storm or protect you from angry wolves,” it continues, with players needing to build their way out of certain doom. Epic has provided a handy beginner’s guide with tips on how to build your first fire and first shack. It also explains the importance of gathering food and exploring your surrounding area but beyond that, you’re on your own.

Well, not quite. Below, we’ve gathered a selection of top tips to make the most of LEGO Fortnite.

‘LEGO Fortnite’ top tips

Just keep building

There are no strict rules when it comes to levelling up your village. From upgrading existing structures to creating new buildings, players are rewarded for simply building as much as possible. It’s worth remembering that structures can’t be moved once they’re built, but they can be destroyed with the items used to create them finding their way back into your pack.

Do It Yourself

Advertisement

Once your village hits level 3, you no longer need to follow the blueprints when it comes to building. This allows you to craft freely, with the only restriction being your imagination.

Adjust your difficult level

When you’re first setting up the rules of your world, you’ll be given the chance to simplify your game. Disabling temperature or hunger will make surviving a lot easier and there are no penalties for doing this either. However, removing certain features like creatures will hinder your overall progression, as some of those will need to be killed in order to gather vital, game-changing materials.

Utilise your villagers

You’re not alone in LEGO Fortnite for long. As you level up your village, you can recruit new neighbours to help in your grand designs. As well as helping the world feel fuller, these NPCs can be assigned roles such as item gathering. They’ll carry out these tasks even when you’re not actively playing.

As Epic explains: “Make sure to talk to visiting explorers. Invite them to stay. Offer them a bed and a roof of their own. Keep getting to know them, and they’ll be happy to continue the hard work that you started. Take care of your friends, and they’ll take care of you.”

Easy Battle Pass XP

Players can earn 30k of battle pass XP in about 15 minutes of playing LEGO Fortnite. There’s a daily cap, but it’s one of the easiest ways to earn passive XP in the whole of the Fortnite universe so come back soon.

Find the caves

Caves are littered across the world of LEGO Fortnite and are essential for finding advanced resources. If you’re not sure whether a cave is a cave or just a large rock, you can either circle the object until you find an entrance, or hit it with a pickaxe. If it can’t be broken, it’s a cave. Happy hunting.

Pick as many berries as possible

Snowberries can be found within the Frostlands biomes, with this Epic tier item used for crafting recipes to help you survive extreme heat. Each small bush can be harvested for between two and four Snowberries. Likewise, Spicy Peppers can be found in the Grasslands and can be used to protect you from extreme cold. This is important in the earlier stages of the game, when protective equipment like a coat is impossible to come by.

Storage is king

There’s a lot of weird and wonderful items to be found across LEGO Fortnite. Your personal bag is great for carrying the essentials but if you’re attacked and die, you’ll lose everything within it. In order to protect your rarer items, you’ll want to build storage chests as soon as possible.