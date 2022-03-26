‘Lewdle’ answer today – what is the solution for ‘Lewdle’ 65?

Many new word games have come into existence in the wake of the ultra-successful Wordle, offering new variants and twists on the much loved formula. There have been many different versions of the 5-letter word puzzle game, with some requiring bespoke knowledge of everything from music, to TV and film. Others, like Lewdle, are a little bit different, giving players the task of guessing a 5 (or sometimes 6)letter swear word. Pretty much anything is fair game here, and you’ll find the same guessing mechanics as demonstrated in other popular guess-5 games.

Sometimes Lewdle puzzles can be simple, with your first guess giving you a suite of possible letters to work with. Other times, well, you’ll be seriously stuck, especially with the multiple variations and slang terms eligible as answers. There are good words to start with, sure, but more so than with Wordle, Lewdle requires creativity and experimentation, as you slowly inch closer to the correct foul-mouthed phrasing.

To help you out, we’ve included the answer to today’s Lewdle below. If you don’t want spoilers, there’s even a clue given first, hoping to jog your memory and bring you closer to success. In this guide we’ll offer a clue, and then the answer for today’s Lewdle. Let’s get swearin’.

Lewdle today clue

If you’d like a hint as to today’s Lewdle, here’s something that might jog your memory: A British slang term for someone who masturbates.

Lewdle answer today

The Lewdle answer today is Gummy This solution is for Lewdle 66, which is active on March 26. There will be a brand new puzzle to take on tomorrow, so be sure to check back in for more hints.

Previous Lewdle answers

To help you make the most of your guesses, we’ve listed the last week’s worth of old Lewdle answers. Take a look at these before guessing, as there won’t be a word that comes up twice.

HINEY (March 24)

PECKER (March 23)

ASSES (March 22)

PUNANI (March 21)

BOINK (March 20)

EDGING (March 19)

SCREW (March 18)

How to play Lewdle online

To play Lewdle online, just follow these steps:

Head to lewdlegame.com

You’ll be presented with five or six squares

Make a guess using any word that fits

Orange squares mean the letter is in the word, just not at that position

Green means the correct letter is in the correct place

Grey means the letter does not feature in the word

You have six tries to guess the Lewdle word of the day. If you fail to do so, you will be locked out of the puzzle, and will have to wait until the next day.

