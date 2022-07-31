‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’ release date, characters and latest news

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope continues the odd blend of Nintendo fun and strategy RPG gameplay. Back when the first game launched, I don’t think any of us could have predicted just how good a Mario + Rabbids crossover could be, but it was a pleasant surprise nonetheless. Sparks Of Hope ups the ante, adding in new overworked traversal and beefing up the combat variety.

This time around, you’ll be hopping between planets to save Sparks. There’s a new roster of heroes to choose from too, each with their own unique abilities and movesets. Characters like Bowser have flashy explosive projectiles while Rabbid Rosalina possesses invisibility and moves that destroy cover.

This sequel looks set to be a great continuation of what made its predecessor great, just on a much larger scale. To help keep you in the loop as to all of the latest news and info on Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, you’ll find this page to be regularly updated with everything we know about the game so far. This includes the release date, character lineup, and more.

Latest news

Advertisement

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope release date

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope release on October 20, 2022 for Nintendo Switch. This means we don’t have long to wait at all, and that a delay at this point is extremely unlikely. The game could be a huge game for Nintendo Switch, and is one of the major releases for the console in 2022. To take a look at what else is releasing for the rest of this year, check out our Games to look forward to in 2022 article.

Platforms

In terms of what platforms Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is releasing on, it’s currently planned as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. This will likely be the case for games in this series, as Nintendo is extremely unlikely to let its characters onto other consoles and PC. We’ll update if anything changes.

Characters

Advertisement

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope features a whole new character roster, with some brand new faces added in for this sequel. Here’s who’s in the game at launch:

Mario and Starburst

Rabbid Peach and Pyrogeddon

Bowser and Exosphere

Edge and Vampdash

Luigi and Aquanox

Rabbid Rosalina and Ethering

Peach and Reflector

Rabbid Luigi and Toxiquake

Rabbid Mario and Gitter

As you can see, each main character is accompanied by a sidekick. These add certain elemental and tactical buffs, essentially rounding out each hero’s moveset and class.

Gameplay changes

From what we’ve seen so far, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope looks to be a much larger adventure than the first game. It’s set in space, with players hopping between planets to save Sparks. There are new characters in the form of Edge, and Bowser, which add new combat dynamics into the mix. While there’s still a grid-based movement system, it seems that there’s more freedom to move around battlefields this time around.

The overworlds on each planet have more space to explore, and traversal has been improved across the board. Each planet also has plenty of side activities, and is each governed by a Rabbid Warden, who will ask the player for help fighting back the darkness and saving their friends.

All in all, there are more combat options, with characters able to team up for attacks. Adding Bowser into the mix has increased the viability of long-ranged attacks, and Edge opens up special moves that get up close and personal with enemies.

That’s all you need to know about Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope. For more on the game, be sure to check out our coverage of the game’s producer’s reasoning for leaving out certain characters in the sequel.

In other gaming news, Peter Moore, a former Xbox executive, has revealed that Microsoft“encouraged the console wars” during the Xbox 360 era to drive competition between itself and Sony.