‘Marvel Snap’: can you play against friends?

Marvel Snap has now been out for a couple of months, and has pretty much taken the mobile gaming space by storm. Players around the world are logging in everyday, collecting XP, and battling each other. It’s this PvP aspect of Marvel Snap that appears to be the key to its success, as it’s very quick and easy for matchmaking to pair you up with another player.

One question that many players have upon loading up Marvel Snap is whether or not they can battle it out with their pals. Currently, Marvel Snap pairs players up with random opponents, based on similar skill level and progression. This is great for levelling up, and for unlocking new cards and learning the game. Understandably, many would like to challenge specific players, and there’s some good news on that front.

Here’s whether or not you can currently play against friends, and what the plans are for PvP in the future.

Can you play against friends in Marvel Snap?

Currently, you cannot battle against friends in Marvel Snap. The only way to play PvP is to go up against other random players. Luckily, that’s about to change with the addition of Battle Mode vs Friends.

When is Battle Mode vs Friends being added in

Battle Mode vs Friends is ‘Coming Soon’ according to a recent blog post by the developer of Marvel Snap. This means you can expect the feature in the next couple of months. A release date is being worked out, and once it’s revealed, we’ll update this page.

