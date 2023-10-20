‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ best skills to unlock

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gives you control of both Peter and Miles, as the pair of Spider-Men fight to save New York from Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, Venom, and a list of other villains from their respective rogue galleries. If you want to take them all down, then you’ll need to come prepared with the best skills in Spider-Man 2.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best skills in Spider-Man 2. We’ll cover skills from the duo skill tree, which apply to both Spider-Men, before also recommending a few from Miles’ and Peter’s individual skill trees.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ best skills

Below, you’ll find the best skills in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Combo Resupply (Duo)

Parry Disarm (Duo)

Perfect Dodge Recharge (Duo)

Web Line Double Takedown (Duo)

Surge: Ready to Glow (Peter)

Symbiote Punch: Symbiote Slam (Peter)

Venom Clouds (Miles)

Advertisement

Combo Resupply

Your various gadgets in Spider-Man 2 only have a limited number of uses during combat, after which you must wait for them to recharge. However, the Combo Resupply skill gives you a more consistent way to refill your gadget ammunition, as it adds a chance for a free gadget shot after landing four hits successively in a combo. Combo Resupply is an early upgrade in the Duo tree, meaning both Peter and Miles can benefit from this skill.

Parry Disarm

When an incoming melee attack makes your spidey-sense flare red as Peter or Miles, you can hit L1 to perform a parry. Usually, this will simply stagger an enemy, but the Parry Disarm skill will also make the attacking enemy drop any melee weapons that they are holding. This is an easy way to weaken your enemies, and is vital for controlling the battlefield if you’re against a group of armed opponents. Parry Disarm also comes early in the Duo skill tree, so you should be able to get this after completing the opening missions and earning a few skill points.

Perfect Dodge Recharge

Dodging attacks is incredibly important if you want to survive in Spider-Man 2, but it doesn’t have to solely be about avoiding damage. With the Perfect Dodge Recharge skill, dodging also partially recharges all of your abilities after successfully performing a Perfect Dodge. To perform a Perfect Dodge, you must wait until your spidey-sense for an incoming attack changes from blue to red and then hit the dodge button. Like the previous two skills, Perfect Dodge Recharge is a relatively early unlock that you should prioritise with one of your first few skill points.

Advertisement

Web Line Double Takedown

Web Line Double Takedown is one of the final skills on the Duo skill tree in Spider-Man 2. Once unlocked, it allows you to pick up two enemies at once while performing Perch Takedowns from a Web Line. Perch Takedowns are perfect for clearing enemies stealthily, so prioritising this skill will help you clear story missions with ease, even on the highest difficulty.

Surge: Ready to Glow

During the events of Spider-Man 2, Peter will merge with the Venom symbiote. This grants him a range of new abilities, including a Symbiote Surge that you can activate by using a Surge bar. With the Surge: Ready to Glow skill, using a full Surge bar will not only let you deal huge damage to your enemies, but will also fully recharge all of your other abilities. Surge: Ready to Glow is unlocked late on Peter’s unique skill tree, but it’s a game-changer while trying to clear late-game story missions.

Symbiote Punch: Symbiote Slam

Another ability that Peter gets from the Venom symbiote is the Symbiote Punch. You can use this to knock back enemies and get some space during combat, but it won’t usually impact heavy enemies, known as Brutes. However, you can change that with the Symbiote Punch: Symbiote Slam ability. It’s one of the last upgrades in Peter’s skill tree, but it will give you a significant power boost against enemies that can usually withstand most of your attacks.

Venom Clouds

Miles’ unique and oddly-named Venom abilities, which allows him to do electrified attacks, return in Spider-Man 2. Much of his individual skill tree focuses on enhancing these Venom abilities, and the Venom Clouds skill is one of the best. Unlocked towards the end of Miles’ skill tree, Venom Clouds causes all Venom abilities to unleash a cloud that heals you, recharges your abilities, and stuns enemies. It’s a huge power spike that’ll buff your survivability and help you decimate enemies in late-game missions and activities.

That wraps up our guide on the best skills in Spider-Man 2. For more, take a look at our guide on the best suit tech upgrades and gadgets in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. To unlock these upgrades and gadgets, you should also learn how to get Hero Tokens and Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2.