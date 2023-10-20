‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: how to get Tech Parts and Hero Tokens

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 unleashes both Peter and Miles onto the streets of New York, as they fight back against many villains, including the fearsome Venom. If you want to beat the baddies, you’ll need to upgrade your suit tech and gadgets to get stronger. However, you can’t do so without first learning how to get Tech Parts and Hero Tokens.

In this guide, we’ll break down how to get Tech Parts and Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2, so that you can get your hands on vital suit tech and gadget upgrades to become an even stronger web-slinger.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: How to get Tech Parts

To get Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2, you must complete the following activities:

Crimes

FNSM Requests

EMF Experiments

Spider-Bots

Hunter Blinds

Crimes will appear naturally as you roam around New York, so simply stop when you see a red warning triangle appear on the minimap nearby. The rest of these activities are side missions or collectibles that appear on your map. However, they won’t all unlock immediately after completing the opening missions. To get them all unlocked, you’ll need to complete Act One of the main campaign.

For certain unlocks, you’ll also need to gather Rare Tech Parts. These are only found from the following activities:

EMF Experiments

Hunter Blinds

Prowler Stashes

Unidentified Targets

Prowler Stashes unlock early on during Act One, similar to EMF Experiments and Hunter Blinds. If you want to earn Rare Tech Parts through Unidentified Targets, then you’ll need to wait until you unlock this activity after the ‘Wings Of My Own’ mission in Act Two.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: How to get Hero Tokens

To get Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2, you must complete the following activities:

The Flame missions

Hunter Bases

Cultural Museum missions

Mysteriums

Symbiote Nests

With the exception of Symbiote Nests, all of these activities unlock during acts One and Two of the main campaign in Spider-Man 2. Symbiote Nests unlock after completing the ‘Set Things Right’ mission in Act Three, so we’d recommend focusing on the other activities listed here for most of your playtime. Since many of the activities unlock later on in Spider-Man 2’s main story, Hero Tokens are generally harder to earn.

That wraps up our guide on how to get Tech Parts and Hero Tokens in Spider-Man 2. For more, take a look at our guide on the best skills in Spider-Man 2.