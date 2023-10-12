‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ release date and how to preload on PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just days away from releasing. If you’re looking to jump into the latest adventure as soon as it’s available, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the release date, and instructions on how to preload Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, here.

Set to launch later this month, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow two versions of Spider-Man – Peter Parker and Miles Morales – on a quest to save New York City from Kraven The Hunter, a supervillain who’s arrived in The Big Apple to track down and kill “worthy” targets. Along the way, the pair will also have to grapple with the effects of Parker’s mysterious symbiote suit, which grants powerful new abilities at a great cost to the original friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Throw in the debut of iconic comic villain Venom, and there’s a lot to look forward to – we were left hooked by a recent hands-on. If you’re just as excited, check below to see when you can jump in.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20. However, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony are yet to confirm exactly when fans will be able to start playing the game, so timezone differences could see the sequel launch on October 19 in some regions.

As for platforms, the sequel will only be available on PS5. However, the original game was eventually brought to PC after several years of exclusivity, which means its follow-up could be released elsewhere in the future.

How to preload Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Preloading is available now, meaning Insomniac’s upcoming game can now be installed ahead of its launch. However, you’ll first need to pre-order it, which can be done here.

Once you own it, switch on your PS5 and go to your game library. Select Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in ‘Your Collection’, and you’ll have the option to download it early.

With that all set, you’ll be ready to jump in on October 20. If you’re looking to pass the time until then, check out our recent chat with senior art director Jacinda Chew, who told NME about nearly making Venom too scary and explained the savage new look for Lizard.