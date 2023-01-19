‘Minecraft Legends’ release date, trailers and latest news

Minecraft Legends was revealed last year, and looks to be a decidedly different take on the iconic block-building survival franchise. This one is more of a strategy game, but one that’s lighter, and more action/adventure focused than what you might expect. The Piglins are attacking villages across the world, and it’s your job to unite them, build fortifications and ultimately drive them off.

Thankfully, it seems as though we don’t have all that long to wait before we’re all playing Minecraft Legends. It’s currently scheduled for Spring 2023, so is likely a few months from launch, at the most. From what we’ve seen, the game could be great fun to play in co-op, and could offer a slightly deeper experience when compared to the base game.

While we wait for a full Minecraft Legends release date, here’s what we know about the game so far.

Minecraft Legends release date

Minecraft Legends will launch in Spring 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Better yet, it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so subscribers will be able to pick it up at no extra cost. Mojang has yet to reveal a more specific release date, so check back in for updates.

Trailers

So far, there’s only been two proper trailers for Minecraft Legends. You can view the announcement trailer below:

The other trailer shows more on the Piglins, who are the main villains in Minecraft Legends. Watch it below:

Gameplay

In terms of gameplay, players will start the Minecraft Legends campaign on a procedurally generated map. These maps are filled with resources which players can command Allays to harvest. Structures are then built to drive off attacking Piglins. Players ride around the map on a mount, and select areas for Allays to harvest. It’s not quite a traditional RTS, in that players can also get into combat themselves, on top of the strategy elements that happen in the background.

Interestingly, Minecraft Legends also includes a PvP mode. Each match starts on a procedurally generated map, and must harvest resources to build structures and spawn mobs. There’s a blue team and an orange team, each can have up to four players on it. As matches progress, players will gain access to more powerful mobs and structures. The team that successfully destroys the other’s base wins.

Latest news

We haven’t heard much on Minecraft Legends since its announcement back in June, 2022. Mojang will probably reveal more in the coming weeks. Until then, you’ll find all of the latest news below:

That’s all we know so far about Minecraft Legends. We’re likely to hear more about the game in the coming weeks, and there’s a good chance that a release date will be announced in late January, during the Xbox Developer Direct. If that pans out, you’ll find this page updated.

