‘Modern Warfare 2’ best EBR-14 attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 is packed with options for players who prefer to pick their targets off from afar. Although not every map is designed for long-range sniping, the EBR-14 is a fantastic option for most matches because it’s incredibly versatile for mid-range shootouts.

The EBR-14 is the first marksman rifle unlocked in Modern Warfare 2, and it’s a powerhouse pick for modes with no respawns, such as Prisoner Rescue or Search And Destroy. That being said, spending a little bit of time unlocking the EBR-14’s attachments proves very worthwhile, as it can be optimised into a powerful weapon with incredible medium-to-long-range stopping power.

Here’s the best EBR-14 loadout, which includes the perks, kit and attachments that are best for the rifle.

Modern Warfare 2 best EBR-14 attachments

Advertisement

Before we go into the marskman rifle’s optimal loadout, here are the best EBR-14 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: Demo IMP-44 Grip

Demo IMP-44 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 Hollowpoint

7.62 Hollowpoint Rear Grip: Cronen EM55 Grip

Cronen EM55 Grip Optic: Cronen Zero-P Optic

With these attachments, we’re optimising the EBR-14’s damage and accuracy, along with a boost to its range and recoil control. Combined with the 5x optic, the EBR-14 is efficient at picking off enemies at any range, and can often kill an opponent in just one or two shots. For taking shots at a distance, the Hollowpoint ammunition means that if the first shot doesn’t kill your target, the crippling effect means you’re given some extra time to land a second before they make it to cover.

Best EBR-14 loadout

Though the EBR-14 is incredibly versatile, it does struggle against close-range targets. Though the aim is to make sure that situation never occurs, it’s not always avoidable – that’s where your loadout comes into play. To cover all of your bases and ensure you’re a killing machine in any match, here’s the best loadout for the EBR-14 in Modern Warfare 2.

Secondary: Expedite 12

Expedite 12 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Field Upgrade: Munitions Box, Trophy System

The key detail in this loadout is Overkill. By keeping the Expedite 12 shotgun on hand, you’re able to remain effective at virtually any range and will have no problem moving around until you’re in a prime sniping position. With a Claymore, Cold-Blooded, and both Field Upgrades, you’ll be ready to camp there for the long haul and rack up the kills.

Advertisement

For more ways to improve your chances at dominating Modern Warfare 2 matches, here’s a tier list of every weapon in the game.