‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Expedite 12 attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a week today (November 4), and while players are still trying to work out the shooter’s best guns, certain weapons have become particularly dominant in their fields – including the Expedite 12 shotgun, which is incredibly powerful for clearing a room of enemies.

Although the Expedite 12 is one of the first guns you’re given, it stands out as one of the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons for close-range encounters. However, it takes some playtime to unlock the Expedite 12’s full potential with the correct attachments and loadout.

Here’s the best Modern Warfare 2 Expedite 12 loadout, including the gear and attachments that are best to use with the shotgun.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Expedite 12 attachments

Advertisement

To start things off, here are the best Expedite 12 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : SA Schweigen DX

: SA Schweigen DX Stock: FSS Frame Stock

FSS Frame Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Because the Expedite 12 is designed to excel in close-range shootouts, you don’t need to worry about optics or aim down-sight speeds when applying attachments. Instead, the aim of these attachments is to increase the damage, accuracy and recoil control of the gun – everything that comes in handy when you’re firing from the hip at a nearby target.

Best Expedite 12 loadout

The Expedite 12 is a phenomenal gun, but because of its weakness at mid to long range, the weapon needs to be supported properly by the rest of your loadout. A great option for a balanced loadout is to use the Overkill perk to pick up a longer-range rifle for your secondary weapon, but for those looking to specialise in roaming with the shotgun, here’s the best loadout for the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2.

Secondary: .50 GS

.50 GS Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Field Upgrade: Battle Rage, DDOS

This loadout is all about moving quickly across the map and picking off players. Battle Hardened and the Drill Charge ensure you won’t get bogged down by campers, while the .50 GS allows you some room to shoot at range if necessary. In combination with Tracker helping you to find players, Hardline should help you hit your killstreaks as quickly as possible – meaning that once you build momentum with the Expedite 12, it will be difficult for the enemy team to shut you down.

Advertisement

That’s the best loadout for the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2, but to create a well-rounded set of loadouts for any map, here’s a tier list for the best weapons in Modern Warfare 2.