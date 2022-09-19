‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FSS Hurricane attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 takes the tactical gunplay from its predecessor and expands upon it, adding in a new weapons list, a whole new Gunsmith system and more. Players have already been able to try it out via a recent beta test, and one weapon has emerged as a real contender already. The FSS Hurricane is a lightning fast SMG that can be used to rush around maps with ease.

Even though the FSS Hurricane is indeed a fantastic choice, you’ll probably know that it doesn’t reach its true potential until you set it up with attachments. Even after you’ve done that, you still need to pair it with a decent loadout, to make sure you are making the most of this extremely effective SMG.

To help you make the most of your time in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll find the best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane attachments and Loadout, right here in this guide. Let’s get started.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FSS Hurricane attachments

Let’s begin with the best FSS Hurricane attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel

FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Rear: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Under: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Muzzle: XTEN Razor Compressor

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the M4, M16, FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise speed and handling, while also reducing recoil. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is an SMG build, so works at short-medium range.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout

The FSS Hurricane is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: X12

X12 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. Battle Hardened will allow you to tank through explosives, while Quick Fix aids multi-kills. Finally, Dead Silence and Ghost are quite a pair, keeping you quiet and fast.

That’s the best loadout for the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.

