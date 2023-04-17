‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FTAC Recon attachments and loadout

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is now in its third season. And now that players have had the chance to try out the huge suite of weapons available in the multiplayer, a meta is beginning to emerge. There’s no doubt that SMGs are most popular currently, but battle rifles like FTAC Recon are also very viable indeed.

FTAC Recon players will know that the key to using the weapon correctly is keeping things as stable and recoil-free as possible. This is an extremely difficult weapon to use in its default state, but it can be significantly improved by using the best attachments. Then there’s the loadout in general, including the perks and gear that you’ll want to run alongside the FTAC Recon.

To help you dominate multiplayer matches, here’s the best FTAC Recon attachments to use, and the full loadout to pair it with.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best FTAC Recon attachments

Let’s begin with the best FTAC Recon attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5 Barrel

Bull Rider 16.5 Barrel Under: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: .458 Overpressure +P

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level and access all of them initially. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the M4, M16, and 556 Icarus to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments stability and recoil control, while also improving movement. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target, even at distance. This is a battle rifle build, so works best at medium range.

Best FTAC Recon loadout

FTAC Recon is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Deployable Cover

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. Deployable Cover will allow you to mount up and aim for headshots, which are extremely effective with this weapon.

Battle Hardened will allow you to tank through explosives, while Double Time will allow you to sprint quickly around the map. Finally, Dead Silence and Ghost are quite a pair, keeping you quiet and fast.

That’s the best loadout for FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best weapons to use.

