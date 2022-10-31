‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Kastov 762 attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out all that long, but we’re already starting to see certain weapons rise above the rest. For one, the Kastov 762 is shaping up to be a real powerhouse, and will no doubt be dominating the meta over the next few weeks.

Despite the Kastov 762 undeniably being one of the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons, it’s not all that great until you set it up correctly. This means pairing it with the right attachments, Perks and more.

Here’s the best Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 762 loadout, with info on what Gear you’ll want to run and the attachments that are best to use.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Kastov 762 attachments

Let’s begin with the best Kastov 762 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Ivanov ST-70 Grip Barrel: Kastovia 343

Kastovia 343 Under: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammo: 7.62 Overpressured +P

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the RPK, Kastov 545, Kastov 74U and Vaznev-9K to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise speed and handling, while also reducing recoil. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is an SMG build, so works at short-medium range.

Best Kastov 762 loadout

Kastov 762 is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Tracker

Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. Scavenger will keep your ammo stocked, while Quick Fix aids multi-kills. Finally, Dead Silence and Fast Hands are quite a pair, keeping you quiet and fast.

That’s the best loadout for Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.

