‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Lachmann-762 attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 is finally out all across the globe. It brings a whole new suite of weapons with it, including assault rifles, SMGs, and more. The Lachmann 762 is fast becoming a great option for players looking to run an assault rifle as their primary weapon. You’ll also need to level it up to unlock other weapons in its platform.

The Lachmann 762 is a great weapon for sure, but not without the right attachments. Even after you’ve set it up correctly, you’ll need to think about the best overall loadout to pair with it, from Tactical gear to Field Upgrades and Perks.

Here’s the best attachments and loadout for the Lachmann 762, so that you can level it up as fast as possible.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Lachmann 762 attachments

Let’s begin with the best Lachmann 762 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Barrel: MEER-56 11’ Factory BARR

MEER-56 11’ Factory BARR Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Rear: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Under: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Magazine: 30-round Mag

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the M4, M16, FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise speed and handling, and firing from the hip. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is a battle rifle build, but one that focuses on hipfire spraying. It absolutely eats through ammo, so the 30-round mags are a must. Set the gun to full-auto and rush your enemies!

Best Lachmann 762 loadout

Lachmann 762 is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the Lachmann 762 in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: X12

X12 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Drill Charges up into camping spots. Double Time will increase your Tactical Sprint time, and Scavenger makes sure you always have plenty of ammo. Finally, Dead Silence and Ghost are quite a pair, keeping you quiet and fast.

That’s the best loadout for Lachmann 762 in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.

