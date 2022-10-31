‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Lachmann Sub attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 is finally out and fans are poring over every weapon to try to get the edge over their opponents. If you’re looking for an SMG that is decent at all ranges, the Lachmann Sub might just fit the bill. While it’s not going to beat a rifle at range, this set-up is a strong all-round performer for most of the 6 v 6 matchups.

The Lachmann Sub requires talent to make the best use of – which might seem weird as it’s essentially an MP5, a Call of Duty staple. Even after you’ve set it up correctly, you’ll need the right perks to get the best out of it, including Tactical Gear, Field Upgrades and Perks.

Here are the best attachments and loadout for the Lachmann Sub, letting you frag enemies with it and carve up the scoreboard.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Lachmann Sub attachments

Advertisement

Let’s begin with the best Lachmann Sub attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99

SA Schalldämpfer 99 Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″

FTAC M-Sub 12″ Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Rear: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Under: Operator Foregrip

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. The new shared progression receiver system means you’ll have to play a little with every Lachmann gun to get every attachment for your collection.

This build is an odd mix that will let the gun perform at all ranges. Crucially, as aim down sight speed isn’t prioritised, you’ll need to get a feel for when to hip fire and when to aim up and pick people off at range, as you’ll be caught out if you try to aim in up close.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout

Lachmann Sub needs the right perks to make it work. We’ll use a loadout that lets you skulk around picking people off stealthily. To get the most out of this, you’ll want to ensure you fight guerilla style, ducking in and out and taking fights when enemies are at their weakest. Fighting more than one enemy head on is unlikely to lead to victory. Here’s the best loadout for the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, blinding enemies and hurling grenades into camping spots. Double Time will increase your Tactical Sprint time, and Scavenger makes sure you always have plenty of ammo. Finally, Dead Silence and Ghost are quite a pair, keeping you quiet and fast.

Advertisement

That’s the best loadout for Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use. Elsewhere there’s our look at the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Elsewhere in gaming, TikTok is set to give gaming a bigger platform on the app, via a dedicated tab.