‘Modern Warfare 2’ best M16 attachments and loadout

Now that Modern Warfare 2 is out and in the hands of players, we’re starting to get a better picture as to which guns will be dominating the early meta. The M16 is a contender for sure, offering unrivalled stability, and perfect medium-range gunplay.

To make the most of the M16 you will need to customise it with the best attachments available. Then, you can think about a secondary weapon, tactical and lethal gear setups as well as Perks. This is a fair bit to experiment with, which is why we’ve put most of the work in for you.

Read on to find the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 including attachments, gear and Perks.

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best M16 attachments

Advertisement

Let’s begin with the best M16 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the M4, Lachmann-556, FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise speed and handling, while also reducing recoil. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is an assault rifle build, so works best at medium range.

Best M16 loadout

M16 is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the M16 in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Hardline

Hardline Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Deployable Cover

Advertisement

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to tank explosives, while laying down cover and mounting up for headshots. Flash Grenades allow you to stun enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots is a must. Bomb Squad will allow you to tank through explosives, while Double Time will mean you move faster while crouched. Finally, Deployable Cover and Ghost are quite a pair, keeping you hidden and stable.

That’s the best loadout for M16 in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.

Elsewhere in gaming, while Microsoft has avoided following Sony’s example of raising the price of their consoles so far, Xbox head Phil Spencer has admitted that it may “have to raise the price on certain things.”





