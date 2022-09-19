‘Modern Warfare 2’ best M4 attachments and loadout

Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, with a brand new set of maps, suite of weapons and a revised gunplay system. As always, working out which weapons ate worth your time can be tricky here, and that’s before you start considering the best attachments and load outs. The M4 is back, and is dependable as ever, but you’ll want to know how to set it up.

While the M4 can be a truly great weapon, you will need to pair it with a suitable loadout, and that means Perks, Field Upgrades and more. This best M4 loadout guide will lead you through the process of setting up a mid-range build that allows you to get in close, while also doing enough damage at a distance for when needed.

We’ll talk you through the best attachments to use with the new M4, and give some suggestions as to what to bring into battle alongside it. Let’s roll out!

‘Modern Warfare 2’ best M4 attachments

Let’s start off with the best M4 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2. Here’s the list at a glance:

Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″Barre

Tempus Hightower 20″Barre Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Under: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Compensator

This M4 loadout prioritises stability at mid-range. You’ll be able to control recoil for hip-fire, but should always attempt to move into ADS while firing to steady your aim. This is an incredibly versatile gun, that can really do damage at range when mounted as well.

Best M4 loadout

Now onto the best M4 loadout. While you will have a decent weapon using the attachments above, you’ll need to head into battle with complimentary Perks and gear. Here’s what to use:

Secondary: X12

X12 Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk 1: Extra Tactical

Extra Tactical Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Given how fast-paced battle can be in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll want to use Double Time and a fast Secondary. Having an extra Flash Grenade can be a real lifesaver, and lowering flinching using the Focus Perk will progressively help you as the match unfolds. Ghost is necessary here, as you will have noticed just how many UAVs are activated in Team Deathmatch. Stay quiet, fast and steady.

That’s all you need to know about the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. For more help with the game, check out our guide on Killstreaks. Once you’re done there, consider giving the FSS Hurricane a go. It’s a great SMG that really rises to meet the high pace currently present in the game.

