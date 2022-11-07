‘Modern Warfare 2’ best SA-B 50 attachments and loadout

The SA-B 50 is one of the best weapons currently in Modern Warfare 2. It takes advantage of the emerging quick scoping meta, with marksman rifles and snipers absolutely dominating in-game at present. Even though this gun is designed to be used at long-range, this loadout prioritises running and gunning, with a lightning-fast ADS and one-shot kill potential.

That being said, the SA-B 50 needs a little bit of work to stand up there with Modern Warfare 2‘s strongest rifles. That’s not a problem though, because we’ve got the most powerful loadouts and attachments for the SA-B 50 below.

Here’s the best SA-B 50 loadout, which includes the perks, kit and attachments that are best for the rifle.

Modern Warfare 2 best SA-B 50 attachments

To get this marksman rifle performing at its best, here are the best SA-B 50 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

12.5″ Carbon Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X (optional)

SP-X 80 6.6X (optional) Stock: XRK Spector Mod

XRK Spector Mod Rear: Schlager Match Grip

With these attachments, the SA-B 50 is perfectly optimised to be a short-ranged killing machine. With a sizeable ADS speed increase and boosts to its accuracy and damage, these attachments ensure that running and gunning with the SA-B 50 is as easy, and effective, as it can be. The only thing to consider there is whether you want a scope for quickscoping. If you do, then add the optic listed above. If not, try out some of the Ammo options instead, and just use the default sights.

It’s worth noting that not every compatible attachment for the SA-B 50 is available just through levelling up that specific gun. Due to Modern Warfare 2‘s levelling system, you may need to use other rifles like the EBR-14 to unlock more attachments for the SA-B 50.

Best SA-B 50 loadout

As we mentioned earlier, the SA-B 50 needs a bit of work to shine. Your loadout needs to account for the gun’s slow fire rate and the fact that you’ll be getting close to your enemies, while also complimenting the speed you’ll be using this weapon at. With that said, here’s the best loadout for the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2.

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

This loadout is all about running, spotting an enemy, then aiming quickly down sights and taking them down in a single shot. Double Time will help you rush around in Tactical Sprint for longer, while Quick Fix will regenerate your health after a kill. Battle Hardened will allow you to tank explosive damage, while Dead Silence will keep you quiet.

Right now, that’s the best loadout and set of attachments for the SA-B 50 – but for maps that require a bit more damage at range, we suggest using the incredibly powerful Kastov 762. For an overall look at the meta, here’s a tier list of Modern Warfare 2‘s best weapons.