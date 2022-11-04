‘Modern Warfare 2’ best SP-R 208 attachments and loadout

Even if you aren’t a fan of the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2, it’s an important gun to get to grips with in order to unlock several sniper rifles. However, the SP-R 208 has plenty of reasons to use the marskman rifle on its own merits – it’s exceptional at long-range, and one good shot will short work of anyone.

That being said, the SP-R 208 needs a little bit of work to stand up there with Modern Warfare 2‘s strongest rifles. That’s not a problem though, because we’ve got the most powerful loadouts and attachments for the SPR-R 208 below.

Here’s the best SP-R 208 loadout, which includes the perks, kit and attachments that are best for the rifle.

Modern Warfare 2 best SP-R 208 attachments

To get this bolt-action rifle performing at its best, here are the best SP-R 208 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Barrel: 22.5″ Elevate-11

22.5″ Elevate-11 Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Ammunition: 7.62 Hollowpoint

With these attachments, the SP-R is perfectly optimised to be a long-ranged killing machine. With a sizeable range increase and boosts to its accuracy and damage, these attachments ensure that sniping with the SP-R 208 is as easy, and effective, as it can be.

However, it’s worth noting that not every compatible attachment for the SP-R 208 is available just through levelling up that specific gun. Due to Modern Warfare 2‘s levelling system, you may need to use other rifles to unlock more attachments for the SP-R 208.

Best SP-R 208 loadout

As we mentioned earlier, the SP-R 208 needs a bit of work to shine. Your loadout needs to account for the gun’s slow fire rate and weakness at short-range, while also complimenting the SP-R 208’s long-range playstyle. With that said, here’s the best loadout for the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2.

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Field Upgrade: Suppression Mine, Tactical Insertion

This loadout is all about finding the right spot to snipe from, and staying in it as long as possible. With Tactical Insertion and Cold-Blooded you should have the tools to counter any killstreaks and enemy snipers, while the Suppression and Proximity mines work as a warning system for anyone that’s rushing your position – giving you just enough time to pull out the P890 and get to work.

Right now, that’s the best loadout and set of attachments for the SP-R 208 – but for maps that aren’t well-equipped for sniping, we suggest using the incredibly powerful Kastov 762. For an overall look at the meta, here’s a tier list of Modern Warfare 2‘s best weapons.