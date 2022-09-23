‘Modern Warfare 2’ best weapons, and tier list

Modern Warfare 2 takes what was great about the last game and expands upon it, offering up a whole new suite of weapons to try out and dominate with. With every new Call Of Duty, there’s always the question as to which weapons are the best, and which ones aren’t really worth using. It’s a tricky question, but one that we’ll aim to answer in this guide.

From shotguns to sniper rifles, there’s a wide variety of weapons to try out in Modern Warfare 2. Not all of them are equal however, especially after you’ve levelled them up with the best attachments. We’ve picked three best weapons that you should absolutely be using. Then, you’ll find a full weapon tier list, ranking every gun in the game.

Here are the very best weapons in Modern Warfare 2, from the FSS Hurricane, to the M16.

Modern Warfare 2 best weapons

We’ve chosen three of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 2. Choosing any of these will put you in great stead, so give them all a go!

FSS Hurricane

Let’s start off with what is arguably the best gun in Modern Warfare 2, the FSS Hurricane. This SMG absolutely dominated the first beta weekend, with players using it to move quickly and shoot from the hip. Here’s how to set up the FSS Hurricane with the best attachments.

M4

Next up is ol’ reliable, the M4 assault rifle. This is easily the best assault rifle currently available in Modern Warfare 2, to the surprise of absolutely nobody. It thrives by offering great stability at medium range, allowing you to run and gun, or mount up and pick players off from afar. Here’s the best attachments for the M4.

Lachmann Sub

Now for a strange one, the Lachmann Sub. This is essentially the MP5, so no surprise that it’s one of Modern Warfare 2‘s best options. The strange part is that the gun wasn’t officially available in the recent beta test. There was a glitch that allowed players to use it, however (now patched). In the short time it was available, it was perfectly clear that it is a contender for best weapon in the game. We’ll have to wait and see when we actually get our hands on it properly.

Modern Warfare 2 guns tier list

Now that the dust has settled on the Modern Warfare 2 beta, we can rank the weapons in a tier list. This is all based on the first weekend of the beta, and will be updated as we spend more time with the game. Here’s our Modern Warfare 2 weapon tier list.

S tier: FSS Hurricane, Lachmann Sub

FSS Hurricane, Lachmann Sub A tier: M4, FTAC Recon, Signal 50

M4, FTAC Recon, Signal 50 B tier: M16, Expedite 12, Lachmann 556, TAQ 56, Lockwood MK2, Rapp H, Kastov 74U, LMS

M16, Expedite 12, Lachmann 556, TAQ 56, Lockwood MK2, Rapp H, Kastov 74U, LMS C tier: Lachmann 762, Fennec 45, Sakin MG38, 556 Icarus

As you can see, submachine guns have come out on top here. At present the pace of Modern Warfare 2 and the time to kill (TTK) compliment SMGs perfectly. Then onto assault rifles, and even a sniper rifle in the Signal 50 making up the A tier. From then on, things get a little bit harder to rank. In general, LMGs are tricky to use in the game at the moment, but assault rifles like the M16 are perfectly viable.

Those are the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 2. Of course, this is all based on the beta, so we’ll be sure to update this guide as we spend more time with the game.

