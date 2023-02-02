‘Modern Warfare 2’ Hardcore Mode release date and what to expect

Modern Warfare 2 did not launch with Hardcore Mode, instead holding it back for the first proper Season of content. This was much to the dismay of some players, many of whom only play Hardcore Mode, with its elevated difficulty and tension. Tier 1 released to a negative reception, so Infinity Ward is adding in a new Hardcore Mode as part of Season 2.

Hardcore Mode reduces players’ health and offers fewer HUD elements while playing. It’s a much harder way to play the game, with a more tactical, careful feel to the run-and-gun gameplay that’s the norm in other modes. Over the years, Hardcore has become a series staple, with many players holding it as their mode of choice.

Here’s the Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore Mode release date, and a bit of detail on what to expect when it drops.

Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore Mode release date

Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore Mode will arrive as part of Season 2 on February 15, 2023. It is not currently available in-game, so you’ll have to wait a bit to jump into the more traditional Hardcore mode. This is according to a blog post over on the game’s official site.

What to expect

Hardcore Mode is a harder version of the playlists found in Call of Duty multiplayer. It generally involves a reduced HUD, and significantly reduced health. For the past few entries, most modes have been available as a Hardcore (Tier 1) playlist pick. We’ll have to wait for confirmation on the modes included this time around.

