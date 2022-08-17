‘Modern Warfare 2’ confirmed maps so far

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks set to continue what Infinity Ward started when it rebooted the franchise back in 2019. So far, we’ve seen a brief slice of the campaign, as well as a handful of maps that will feature in the final product.

There’s yet to be a full reveal for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode, but we have had some glimpses as to what could be in store. As we inch closer to launch, more info will likely be revealed.

For now, here are the Modern Warfare 2 maps we know about so far.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 maps list

So far, only three Modern Warfare 2 maps have been officially revealed. They seem to be smaller maps, focused on 6v6 fire fights. Here’s a quick list of the maps we know about:

Farm 18

Marina Bay Grand Prix

Museum

Farm 18 Training Facility

First off we have Farm 18, which was revealed by Infinity Ward recently. The studio showed off a first look at the map on Twitter. You can view it below:

Farm 18 is set in a hidden training facility, based inside an abandoned cement factory. It consists of a large ‘shoot house’ building in the middle, with overgrown, more open areas surrounding it.

Marina Bay Grand Prix

Next up we have the Marina Bay Grand Prix map. This will be included in the upcoming beta, and is based on a racetrack. There are backstage areas as well as the track itself, and even a Ferris wheel that can be used for sniping. This is a pretty unusual map, but looks like it could offer some seriously varied firefights.

We understand that, with our agreement, @infinityward have announced they designed a Grand Prix map as a part of the #MWII Beta. This is right, and the map will be playable for the 2022 Beta. We will be playing on Grand Prix in #MWII this year. pic.twitter.com/8kbaSEkChU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

Museum

Finally we have Museum, which hasn’t been shown to the public yet. Influencers and press were invited to check out the map earlier this year. You can read a full report from Charlie Intel here. From what people are saying, this is a map based on a Spanish Museum, and is “one of the larger core maps.”

That’s all we know so far about the maps of Modern Warfare 2. For more on the upcoming shooter, head over to our Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 open beta guide. You’ll find info on playing the game early.

