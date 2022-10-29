Modern Warfare 2 comes packed with a full campaign starring iconic characters like Price, Soap, and Ghost. It takes you to many new locations, like Al Mazrah, which is the setting for the new Warzone 2 map at launch. It’s largely business as usual, and luckily that means an amazing voice cast filled with returning actors from previous games.

While playing Modern Warfare 2 you will no doubt recognise a few voices. Many of the characters are voiced by actors that have worked on other games. Some even feature performances from actors that have voiced multiple Call of Duty games.

To help you put a face to some of the voice performances in Modern Warfare 2, we’ve put together this voice cast list. This is for the 2022 game, which is a sequel to the somewhat rebooted Modern Warfare series. Let’s take a look at the Modern Warfare 2 voice cast.

Modern Warfare 2 voice actors list 2022

Here’s the voice cast for Modern Warfare 2, these are found throughout the game, in the campaign and in multiplayer:

Thomas Beaudoin – Reyes

Barry Sloane – Captain John Price

Elliot Knight – Gaz

Samuel Roukin – Ghost

Neil Ellice – Soap

Alain Mesa – Colonel Alejandro Vargas

Glenn Morshower – General Shepherd

Ibrahim Renno – Major Hassan Zyani

Rya Kihlstedt – Kate Laswell

Warren Kole – Phillip Graves

María Elisa Camargo – Valeria Garza

Claudia Doumit – Farah Karim

Ramon Fernandez – Diego Salgado

