‘Modern Warfare 2’ weapon tuning explained and how to unlock

Modern Warfare 2 comes packed with all new weapon customisation options, as part of an expanded Gunsmith that allows you to fine-tune you attachments. This is great news for those wanting a bit more control and flexibility with regards to their loadouts, as it’s now possible to tweak the performance of individual components via the Weapon Tuning system.

Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tuning isn’t unlocked for every weapon right away, as you’ll need to do some serious levelling before getting access. Once you do however, the sky’s the limit, with a near limitless number of setups now available to you.

Here’s how to unlock Weapon Tuning in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll also find a brief explainer as to how the new system works, and how best to use it to customise your favourite guns.

How to unlock Weapon Tuning in Modern Warfare 2

Advertisement

To unlock Weapon Tuning for a gun in Modern Warfare 2 you will need to get it to max level. Not all weapons can be tweaked in this way, namely ones that can’t be edited in the Gunsmith. Once unlocked, a “Tune” button will be present on equipped, tunable attachments. Selecting this button will take you to the Weapon Tuning Menu.

Note: At present, Weapon Tuning has been disabled in Modern Warfare 2. This is due to a glitch that causes crashes when players have five tuned attachments on a weapon.

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 29, 2022

Weapon Tuning explained

Weapon Tuning is a new feature in Modern Warfare 2 that allows you to further customise attachments. Tuneable attachments have two opposing attributes at either end of a slider. Increasing one attribute decreases the other. These two main attributes also affect the ‘radar’ of specs to the right of it.

For example, a Barrel could have two sliders for weight and length. Adjusting the weight slider affects both Movement Speed and Recoil. Adjusting the length slider affects both Aim Down Sight Time and Damage Range. Adjusting both allows for a unique combination of effects on all four attributes.

Advertisement

Essentially, you can now customise attachments, weapons and therefore load outs in more detail. This opens up limitless combinations, and is being treated as an endgame for the Modern Warfare 2‘s gun levelling. We’ll have to wait and see whether it ends up being a game-changer.

That’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tuning. For more on the game be sure to check our list of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 2. Then there’s our best M4 attachments and loadout guide.

Elsewhere in gaming, developer Firaxis has announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will later add Deadpool, Venom and more to the game.