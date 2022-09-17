GuidesGaming Guides

‘Modern Warfare 2’ weapons list — all guns and gear confirmed so far

From assault rifles to grenades

By Jake Green
close up of assault rifle with red decal highlights
Credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 2 has finally been fully revealed. Not only that, but players can even play the game early via a beta period pre-launch. This has allowed us all to see what the game will have in store, including weapons, maps and modes. It’s the weapons that we’ll be focusing on here, offering up a comprehensive list of what’s included in the in-game armoury.

There are many returning weapons from previous games, as well as some new ones. Each has been tweaked to match the fast but weighty gameplay showcased in Modern Warfare 2. With so much on offer, you’ll want to be able to check whether or not your favourites have made the cut.

In this guide, you’ll find a full Modern Warfare 2 weapons list that also includes tactical and lethal gear, as well as Field Upgrades.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 weapons list

We’ve listed every weapon available in Modern Warfare 2 below. You’ll find the huge suite of guns broken down by type. Check it out to see which you’ll be using in matches.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Credit: Infinity Ward.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Credit: Infinity Ward.

Assault Rifles

  • Lachmann-556
  • M4
  • M16
  • Kastov-74U
  • TAQ-56

 

Battle Rifles

  • FTAC Recon
  • Lachmann-762

 

SMGs

  • Lachmann Sub
  • FSS Hurricane
  • Fennec 45

 

Shotguns

  • Expedite 12

 

LMGs

  • 556 Icarus
  • RAPP H
  • Sakin MG38
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Credit: Infinity Ward.

Marksman Rifles

  • LM-S
  • Lockwood MK2

 

Sniper

  • Signal 50

 

Handguns

  • X12
  • X13 Auto

 

Launchers

  • PILA
  • JOKR

 

Tactical

  • Flash Grenade
  • Shock Stick
  • Decoy Grenade
  • Stun Grenade
  • Smoke Grenade
  • Tear Gas
  • Spotter Scope
  • Medical Syringe
  • Snapshot Grenade
  • Heartbeat Sensor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Credit: Infinity Ward.

Lethal

  • Frag Grenade
  • Proximity Mine
  • Thermite
  • Semtex
  • Drill Charge
  • C4
  • Throwing Knife
  • Molotov Cocktail
  • Claymore

 

Field Upgrades

  • Deployable Cover
  • Tactical Insertion
  • Trophy System
  • Dead Silence
  • Portable Radar
  • Battle Rage
  • Suppression Mine
  • Loadout Drop
  • Tactical Camera
  • Munitions Box
  • Smoke Airdrop
  • Inflatable Decoy
  • Recon Drone
  • DDOS
  • Anti-Armor Rounds

That’s all of the weapons and gear you’ll have access to in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.

