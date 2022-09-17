‘Modern Warfare 2’ weapons list — all guns and gear confirmed so far

Modern Warfare 2 has finally been fully revealed. Not only that, but players can even play the game early via a beta period pre-launch. This has allowed us all to see what the game will have in store, including weapons, maps and modes. It’s the weapons that we’ll be focusing on here, offering up a comprehensive list of what’s included in the in-game armoury.

There are many returning weapons from previous games, as well as some new ones. Each has been tweaked to match the fast but weighty gameplay showcased in Modern Warfare 2. With so much on offer, you’ll want to be able to check whether or not your favourites have made the cut.

In this guide, you’ll find a full Modern Warfare 2 weapons list that also includes tactical and lethal gear, as well as Field Upgrades.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 weapons list

We’ve listed every weapon available in Modern Warfare 2 below. You’ll find the huge suite of guns broken down by type. Check it out to see which you’ll be using in matches.

Assault Rifles

Lachmann-556

M4

M16

Kastov-74U

TAQ-56

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Lachmann-762

SMGs

Lachmann Sub

FSS Hurricane

Fennec 45

Shotguns

Expedite 12

LMGs

556 Icarus

RAPP H

Sakin MG38

Marksman Rifles

LM-S

Lockwood MK2

Sniper

Signal 50

Handguns

X12

X13 Auto

Launchers

PILA

JOKR

Tactical

Flash Grenade

Shock Stick

Decoy Grenade

Stun Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Tear Gas

Spotter Scope

Medical Syringe

Snapshot Grenade

Heartbeat Sensor

Lethal

Frag Grenade

Proximity Mine

Thermite

Semtex

Drill Charge

C4

Throwing Knife

Molotov Cocktail

Claymore

Field Upgrades

Deployable Cover

Tactical Insertion

Trophy System

Dead Silence

Portable Radar

Battle Rage

Suppression Mine

Loadout Drop

Tactical Camera

Munitions Box

Smoke Airdrop

Inflatable Decoy

Recon Drone

DDOS

Anti-Armor Rounds

That’s all of the weapons and gear you’ll have access to in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.

