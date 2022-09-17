‘Modern Warfare 2’ weapons list — all guns and gear confirmed so far

Modern Warfare 2 has finally been fully revealed. Not only that, but players can even play the game early via a beta period pre-launch. This has allowed us all to see what the game will have in store, including weapons, maps and modes. It’s the weapons that we’ll be focusing on here, offering up a comprehensive list of what’s included in the in-game armoury.
There are many returning weapons from previous games, as well as some new ones. Each has been tweaked to match the fast but weighty gameplay showcased in Modern Warfare 2. With so much on offer, you’ll want to be able to check whether or not your favourites have made the cut.
In this guide, you’ll find a full Modern Warfare 2 weapons list that also includes tactical and lethal gear, as well as Field Upgrades.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 weapons list
We’ve listed every weapon available in Modern Warfare 2 below. You’ll find the huge suite of guns broken down by type. Check it out to see which you’ll be using in matches.
Assault Rifles
- Lachmann-556
- M4
- M16
- Kastov-74U
- TAQ-56
Battle Rifles
- FTAC Recon
- Lachmann-762
SMGs
- Lachmann Sub
- FSS Hurricane
- Fennec 45
Shotguns
- Expedite 12
LMGs
- 556 Icarus
- RAPP H
- Sakin MG38
Marksman Rifles
- LM-S
- Lockwood MK2
Sniper
- Signal 50
Handguns
- X12
- X13 Auto
Launchers
- PILA
- JOKR
Tactical
- Flash Grenade
- Shock Stick
- Decoy Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Tear Gas
- Spotter Scope
- Medical Syringe
- Snapshot Grenade
- Heartbeat Sensor
Lethal
- Frag Grenade
- Proximity Mine
- Thermite
- Semtex
- Drill Charge
- C4
- Throwing Knife
- Molotov Cocktail
- Claymore
Field Upgrades
- Deployable Cover
- Tactical Insertion
- Trophy System
- Dead Silence
- Portable Radar
- Battle Rage
- Suppression Mine
- Loadout Drop
- Tactical Camera
- Munitions Box
- Smoke Airdrop
- Inflatable Decoy
- Recon Drone
- DDOS
- Anti-Armor Rounds
That’s all of the weapons and gear you’ll have access to in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on the best Killstreaks to use.
Elsewhere in gaming, Sony’s upcoming VR headset, the PSVR 2, will not be backwards compatible with PSVR titles.