Modern Warfare 3 lets you unlock weapons by earning XP and levelling up, but you can also unlock new guns, gear, and equipment using the Armory Unlock system. This system, which unlocks at level 25, lets you select a weapon, attachment, or gear item that you want to get and unlock it by completing daily challenges, rather than earning XP.

However, there’s a long list of weapons, killstreaks, equipment, and gear that you can get with the Armory Unlock system, which is sure to prove overwhelming. In this guide, we’ll break down the best Armory unlocks in Modern Warfare 3, so that you know which items to aim for.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best armory unlocks

Below, you’ll find our list of the best armory unlocks in Modern Warfare 3, including the guns, gear, killstreaks, and equipment:

Covert Sneakers

Ghost T/V Camo

Assault Gloves

Advanced UAV

Longbow

DG-58

Holger 26

Rival-9

Semtex

Gunship

At the top of the list, we’ve listed three essential pieces of gear that are sure to prove popular. The Covert Sneakers and Ghost T/V Camo appear on many meta builds in MW3, as they help you hide from enemies. Covert Sneakers act similarly to Dead Silence, removing your footstep sounds so that you can move around the map without alerting enemies. The Ghost T/V Camo further helps your sneaking, as it cloaks you from enemy UAVs and Radars.

The Assault Gloves, however, are more important for those who enjoy the run-and-gun nature of Modern Warfare 3. With these equipped, your accuracy and ADS speed will increase while jumping. This makes it easier to hit enemies while leaping around a corner or jumping into a firefight from above.

The Armory Unlock system also gives you access to some of Modern Warfare 3‘s best guns. The Longbow, for example, is a bolt-action rifle that’s deadly accurate and able to drop enemies in just one shot. For a meta Assault Rifle, the burst-fire DG-58 is proving incredibly popular at launch. If you’re after something with more firepower, the Holger 26 LMG will tear your enemies to shreds in mere moments. Finally, the Rival-9 is one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3, making it a weapon worth chasing early on with the Armory Unlock system.

We’ve also got a few top killstreaks on this list: the Advanced UAV and the Gunship. The Advanced UAV is far more important here, as it tracks the exact locations of the entire enemy team. Of course, the Gunship will also help you bag plenty of kills, and will be a game-changer if you’re losing.

That wraps up our guide on the best Armory unlocks in Modern Warfare 3. If you’re after some meta builds to up your game in multiplayer, check out our Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout and our Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout. For more help, you can also check out our Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer tips.