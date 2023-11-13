‘Modern Warfare 3’ best KV Inhibitor loadout and class setup

Sniper Rifles are the obvious choice when you want to pop heads from afar in Call of Duty, and the KV Inhibitor is a surprisingly forgiving rifle that is sure to prove popular in Modern Warfare 3. It’s a semi-automatic powerhouse that is capable of dropping enemies in a single shot, making it equally deadly but much faster than its bolt-action counterparts.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3, with the essential attachments that you’ll need to make this Sniper Rifle perfect for running-and-gunning. We’ll then cover the full class setup, including the best secondary weapon, Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrade that you should use.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best KV Inhibitor attachments

Below, you’ll find the best KV Inhibitor attachments to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Barrel: Kastovia GXR-12

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

Much like our Modern Warfare 3 Longbow loadout, the aim of this KV Inhibitor class setup is to make it feel fast and snappy. With that in mind, we’d recommend using the Kastovia GXR-12 Barrel, as it significantly boosts your sprint-to-fire speed. It also boosts your ADS and movement speed, making sure that the KV Inhibitor is a lightweight powerhouse that is perfect for a mobile playstyle.

To further boost your mobility and handling, use the XTEN TX-12 Handstop for more ADS and sprint speed. As an added bonus, this also increases the KV Inhibitor’s recoil control, helping it maintain that deadly accuracy. You can boost these stats even further using the Ivanov Wood Stock and the Broadside Factory Grip.

Finally, use the SL Razorhawk Laser Light to significantly improve your aim walking steadiness, so that you can easily snap to opponents as you walk around a corner.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best KV Inhibitor loadout

Below, you’ll find our full Modern Warfare 3 KV Inhibitor class setup. This includes the secondary weapon, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Perks that you need:

Secondary: Renetti

Tactical: Battle Rage

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Boots: Lightweight Boots

Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Vest: Infantry Vest

While we have made the KV Inhibitor far snappier for this loadout, we’d still recommend taking something lightweight as your secondary. For this, we’d suggest using the Renetti, a Pistol that you can convert into an incredibly fast and powerful SMG using our Renetti loadout. Since this is an actual secondary weapon, we don’t need the extra primary granted by the Gunner Vest. Instead, use the Infantry Vest, as it increases your tactical sprint duration.

For your Tactical, we’d recommend Battle Rage. You can use this after taking damage to rapidly regenerate your health and sprint duration. It’s perfect to use when you’re almost dead, so that you can charge back into the fight. If you run into a group and find yourself outnumbered, chuck a Semtex their way to scatter your opponents.

Of course, the silent approach can also work well, which is why we suggest using the Dead Silence Field Upgrade. This temporarily silences your footsteps, allowing you to sneak up on the enemy team without being heard. With the Lightweight Boots equipped, you can even benefit from increased movement speed and get the drop on your enemies faster. To help when staying hidden, use the Ghost T/V Camo. This makes you invisible to enemy UAVs and radars while moving.

That’s it for our best KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3. To find the other top guns in this year’s CoD, check out our list of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3. For some other meta loadout, take a look at our best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3.