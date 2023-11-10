‘Modern Warfare 3’ best Longbow loadout and class setup

Few weapons are as reliable as a trusty Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3, and the bolt-action Longbow is the best of the bunch. This powerful rifle will pick enemies off across the map with ease, netting you countless one-shot kills as you quickscope your way to victory. However, with some loadout tweaks it can also be modified to excel in closer-range encounters, making it perfectly suited to the faster-paced nature of Modern Warfare 3.

Our best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3 covers the essential attachments that will make this Sniper Rifle a powerhouse across the classic pool of multiplayer maps. We’ll then cover the full Longbow class setup, including the best Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon to use in this build.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best Longbow attachments

Below, you’ll find the best Longbow attachments to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Stock: Stockless

Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

Magazine: 10 Round Mag

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps tend to focus on close-quarters combat, so we need to adjust the Longbow to work better at shorter distances. With that in mind, we’ve opted for the Stockless attachment. This has a huge impact, significantly increasing your sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and aiming stability.

To make the Longbow feel snappy and lightweight, we’ve also equipped the SL Razorhawk Laser Light, the Citadel LV Tactical Grip, and the 10 Round Mag. All of these attachments provide a huge boost to your ADS speed, so that you can quickly snap your sights to enemies while sprinting around the map.

Finally, we’d recommend the Pro-99 Long Barrel. This slightly decreases your ADS speed, but the previous attachments will ensure that the minor drop here doesn’t have an impact on your Longbow build. More importantly, the Pro-99 Long Barrel drastically boosts your damage range and bullet velocity, allowing you to pop heads across the map before your enemies have a chance to react.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best Longbow loadout

Below, you’ll find the best Longbow class setup in Modern Warfare 3. This includes the secondary weapon, Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrade that you’ll need:

Secondary: Renetti

Tactical: Battle Rage

Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Boots: Lightweight Boots

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Vest: Infantry Vest

To accompany the Longbow, we’d recommend using the Renetti secondary. While the base pistol version of the Renetti isn’t the best, you can modify it with the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit. This turns it into a rapid-fire killing machine that closer resembles an SMG.

For your Tactical, take Battle Rage for a quick surge of strength during combat. You can use it to rapidly regenerate your health and stamina, helping you jump back into the fight. In your Lethal slot, use the Semtex. This explosive is perfect for clearing enemies out of their camping spots, and the powerful blast will easily kill those who are too stubborn to move. If you’d rather sneak up on your opponents, use the Dead Silence Field Equipment to temporarily silence your footsteps so that enemies don’t hear you moving.

In Modern Warfare 3, Perks now take the form of equipment. The equipment slots that you have available depend on the vest that you use. Most loadouts will take the Gunner Vest, as it grants you a second primary weapon. However, we can take the Infantry Vest as we’re using the Renetti as an actual secondary. The Infantry Vest increases your Tac Sprint duration, and it also gives you a Gloves, Boots, and Gear slot.

For your Gloves, we’d suggest the Commando Gloves, as they allow you to reload while sprinting. That’ll prove useful for the Longbow, as we’ve opted for the lower 10-Round Mag to make it feel much faster. To boost your speed even more, equip the Lightweight Boots to boost your movement and swimming speed. Finally, take the Bone Conduction Headset in your Gear slot. This will make it easier for you to hear enemy footsteps and pinpoint their locations while running around the map.

That wraps up our guide on the best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more help in multiplayer, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. For more meta guns, make sure to also take a look at our Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout and our MCW loadout.