‘Modern Warfare 3’ best MTZ-556 loadout and class setup

Modern Warfare 3 returns to some classic Call of Duty maps, and many of them are tight, run-and-gun fan favourites, such as Rust. For those smaller arenas, you’ll want something with a high fire rate that can tear up enemies before they even have chance to react. That’s where the MTZ-556 comes in. This powerful Assault Rifle fires incredibly quickly, and by using the best available loadout and class setup, it can also become deadly-accurate.

Our best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 breaks down the essential attachments that transform this rifle into a high-damage laser, capable of beaming enemies with ease while you dart around any of MW3‘s multiplayer maps. We’ll then cover the full MTZ-556 class setup, including the secondary weapon, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Perks that you’ll need to decimate your opponents.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best MTZ-556 attachments

Below, you’ll find the best MTZ-556 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

Rear Grip: Rival Ace Grip

To kick things off, we’d recommend the Shadowstriker Suppressor. It silences your shots while offering no downsides, and it also has the added bonus of slightly improving your accuracy. To further boost your control and accuracy, use the Edge-47 Grip and the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock.

While we’re improving the MTZ-556’s recoil control to make it feel more accurate, we also want to maintain its fast, snappy nature. With that in mind, we’d recommend using the Edge-47 Grip, which boosts your gun kick control and recoil control substantially.

Of course, there’s nothing worse than reloading in the middle of a firefight, so we’d recommend equipping the 50-Round Drum in your final attachment slot. This will drastically boost the ammo available in your magazine, ensuring that you can wipe out a group of enemies without needing to pause and reload.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best MTZ-556 loadout

Below, you’ll find the best secondary weapon, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Perks for our Modern Warfare 3 MTZ-556 loadout:

Secondary: Longbow

Tactical: Battle Rage

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Vest: Gunner Vest

The MTZ-556 has a high fire rate, so we’d recommend taking a slower secondary that’s better-suited to long-range encounters. For this, consider using the bolt-action Longbow. Since this is actually a primary weapon, you’ll need to use the Gunner Vest to replace your secondary slot with another primary.

It’s easy to take shots while charging around the map, but you can use Battle Rage when low on health to boost your survivability. This rapidly regenerates your health and tactical sprint duration, allowing you to keep moving fast and ensuring that you stay alive in even the most heated firefights. If you’re pinned down by a group of enemies, simply toss a Semtex in their direction to send them running.

If you’d rather get the drop on your enemies, use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade to move silently for a brief period. You can also benefit from the Ghost T/V Camo to stay hidden, as it cloaks you from enemy UAVs and radars while moving. With the Commando Gloves equipped, you can also reload while sprinting, allowing you to ready your next magazine while moving between firefights.

That wraps up our best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to see the full list of current meta guns, take a look at our list of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3. For other top-tier builds, check out our Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout and our Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout.