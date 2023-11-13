‘Modern Warfare 3’ best SVA 545 loadout and class setup

Assault Rifles are always trusty and reliable in Call of Duty, and the SVA 545 is one of the best that you’ll get your hands on in Modern Warfare 3. It’s also the first Assault Rifle that you’ll get, but don’t let that deter you. The SVA 545 is a powerful and precise rifle that excels at medium-range, and our best SVA 545 loadout and class setup will almost entirely eliminate its recoil, turning it into an absolute laser.

In our best SVA 545 loadout, we break down the top attachments that you’ll need to transform this weapon into a precise laser that’ll bag plenty of kills. We’ll then cover a full SVA 545 class setup, including the best Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon to use.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best SVA 545 attachments

Below, you’ll find the best SVA 545 attachments to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Stock: FSS Ravager-45 Stock

Optic: Slate Reflector

The SVA-545 is a powerful weapon, but it has too much kick to feel effective on many of Modern Warfare 3‘s multiplayer maps. To make it more accurate, we’d recommend the STV Precision Barrel, which increases recoil control and accuracy while aiming. This also boosts your bullet velocity and damage range, making the SVA 545 a deadly medium-range option for your loadout. You can use the VLK Koloss Flash Hider to further improve your recoil control, and the only tradeoff is a minimal ADS speed reduction.

Next, we’d suggest using the 45-Round Mag, as it’ll ensure that you rarely run out of ammo while trading shots with your opponents. This does decrease your ADS speed further, but we can make sure the SVA 545 continues to feel lightweight and snappy with the FSS Ravager-45 Stock. This adds to your ADS speed and mobility, balancing out the negatives that come from the larger magazine and the Flash Hider Muzzle that we mentioned above.

Finally, use the Slate Reflector Optic to help you pick out targets easier, as the SVA 545’s default iron sights don’t feel easy to use.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best SVA 545 loadout

Below, we’ll list the best secondary weapon, Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Perks for our Modern Warfare 3 SVA 545 class setup:

Secondary: Renetti

Tactical: Battle Rage

Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Boots: Lightweight Boots

Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Vest: Infantry Vest

For your secondary weapon, we’d recommend the Renetti pistol. While the default weapon isn’t anything special, you can use the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit, which we focus on in our Renetti loadout, to make it closer resemble an SMG. More importantly, this means we don’t need the Gunner Vest to equip a second primary, freeing us up to use the Infantry Vest and gain the extra Boots slot.

To stay fast and mobile, equip the Lightweight Boots. They increase your movement and swimming speed, making you more agile in every scenario. We’d then recommend using the Commando Gloves, as they allow you to reload while sprinting. For your Gear, use the Ghost T/V Camo, as it allows you to stay hidden from UAVs while moving.

For your tactical equipment, we’d recommend using Battle Rage. This is a consumable that you can use to immediately regenerate your tactical sprint duration and your health, so that you can jump back into the fight. If you’re pinned down by a group of enemies, toss in a Semtex to send them running before it detonates. If you’d rather sneak up on your enemies, the Dead Silence Field Upgrade makes you temporarily silent while moving.

That wraps up our best SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more meta loadouts, take a look at our guides on the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and the best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3.