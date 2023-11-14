‘Modern Warfare 3’ cast: all voice actors in ‘MW3’

Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign brings back classic Call of Duty villain, Makarov, in a new story that continues 2019’s rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy. If you’re currently playing through the campaign and hear some familiar voices, that shouldn’t come as a shock. Many voice actors who worked on Modern Warfare 3 have plenty of credits in other video games, while the new voice actor for Makarov recently appeared in the Shadow And Bone TV series.

In this guide, we’ll break down the full Modern Warfare 3 cast list, including all major voice actors that appear in this year’s CoD title. One thing to note is that this is for Modern Warfare 3 (2023), which shouldn’t be confused with the original Modern Warfare 3 (2011).

‘Modern Warfare 3’ (2023) voice actors list

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the full list of voice actors in Modern Warfare 3:

Barry Sloane – Captain John Price

Chad Michael Collins – Alex Keller

Neil Ellice – Soap

Samuel Roukin – Ghost

Elliot Knight – Gaz

Claudia Doumit – Farah Karim

Rya Kihlstedt – Kate Laswell

Julian Kostov – Vladimir Makarov

Glenn Morshower – General Shepherd

Warren Kole – Philip Graves

Stefan Kapicic – Nikolai

Sara Boutine – Dena

Nikolai Nikolaeff – Andrei Nolan

Sandra Saad – Samara Jalal

Raphael Corkhill – Yuri Ivankov

Tina Ivlev – Milena Romanova

Many of the actors in this list return from previous entries in the rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy, with the most notable addition being Julian Kostov as the new voice for Makarov.

That wraps up our list of voice actors in the Modern Warfare 3 cast, though if you’re wondering how long the campaign is, check out our Modern Warfare 3 mission list.

When you’re ready to hop into multiplayer, take a look at our Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout and our Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout to get some early loadouts prepared. For a full breakdown of the current meta, you can also check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.