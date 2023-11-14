‘Modern Warfare 3’ cast: all voice actors in ‘MW3’

Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign brings back classic Call of Duty villain, Makarov, in a new story that continues 2019’s rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy. If you’re currently playing through the campaign and hear some familiar voices, that shouldn’t come as a shock. Many voice actors who worked on Modern Warfare 3 have plenty of credits in other video games, while the new voice actor for Makarov recently appeared in the Shadow And Bone TV series.
In this guide, we’ll break down the full Modern Warfare 3 cast list, including all major voice actors that appear in this year’s CoD title. One thing to note is that this is for Modern Warfare 3 (2023), which shouldn’t be confused with the original Modern Warfare 3 (2011).
‘Modern Warfare 3’ (2023) voice actors list
Below, you’ll find the full list of voice actors in Modern Warfare 3:
- Barry Sloane – Captain John Price
- Chad Michael Collins – Alex Keller
- Neil Ellice – Soap
- Samuel Roukin – Ghost
- Elliot Knight – Gaz
- Claudia Doumit – Farah Karim
- Rya Kihlstedt – Kate Laswell
- Julian Kostov – Vladimir Makarov
- Glenn Morshower – General Shepherd
- Warren Kole – Philip Graves
- Stefan Kapicic – Nikolai
- Sara Boutine – Dena
- Nikolai Nikolaeff – Andrei Nolan
- Sandra Saad – Samara Jalal
- Raphael Corkhill – Yuri Ivankov
- Tina Ivlev – Milena Romanova
Many of the actors in this list return from previous entries in the rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy, with the most notable addition being Julian Kostov as the new voice for Makarov.
