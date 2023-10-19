‘Modern Warfare 3’ best MCW loadout

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings back classic maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, but the weapons in your arsenal are entirely new. The MCW quickly positioned itself at the top of the meta though, as it’s a fast and accurate killing machine that will get you to the top of the scoreboards with ease.

In this guide, we break down the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3, covering the attachments that you’ll need to rack up a high kill count. We’ll also list the secondary weapon, Equipment, Field Upgrade and Perks that we’d recommend using to create the best MCW loadout.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best MCW attachments

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the best MCW attachments to use in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Hmres Mod Suppressor

Barrel: 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer is very fast-paced, as many of the returning maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 are built for short-medium range engagements. However, the time-to-kill also feels quite slow, so you’ll need a weapon that’s fast, snappy, and able to remain accurate until your target is dead.

To make the MCW feel fast, we’ve used the SL Razorhawk Laser Light and the RB Rapidstrike Grip to increase its sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed. These will help you react quickly, so that you can hit the first shot and get some fast kills.

We’ve also used the 16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel to make the MCW more responsive, as it massively increases your bullet velocity so that bullets travel faster and give enemies less time to react. The Hmres Mod Suppressor will further boost bullet velocity, while also making the MCW silenced so that you don’t appear on the minimap while firing. Since the time-to-kill does feel quite slow, we’d also recommend the 40 Round Mag so that you don’t need to reload immediately after every kill.

Modern Warfare 3 only allows you to use five attachments on a weapon, so that’s our list for the best MCW loadout. We’ve opted to skip an Optic here, since we find the iron sights easily usable. However, feel free to swap out the Laser for a clearer sight, such as the Slate Reflector, if the iron sights don’t work for you.

Advertisement

‘Modern Warfare 3’ best MCW loadout

Below, you’ll find the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3, covering the secondary weapon, Equipment, Perks and Field Upgrade that you’ll need:

Secondary: Striker

Tactical: Battle Rage

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Field Equipment: Munitions Box

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Vest: Gunner Vest

The Striker is the perfect weapon to pair with the MCW, giving you a short-range alternative for close-quarters fights. If you do take a hit, then Battle Rage is essential for this MCW loadout, allowing you to quickly regenerate health and get back in the fight.

If you find yourself running low on ammo, then the Scavenger Gloves should help you top back up by looting dead players as you move around the map. When you need a full top-up, drop the Munitions Box to quickly resupply yourself and any nearby teammates.

The Bone Conduction Headset is another must-have, as it changes the audio mix so that most noise is slightly quieter, allowing you to more easily hear enemy footsteps and gunfire. Finally, the Gunner Vest is an obvious pick for this MCW loadout, as it gives you max ammo at spawn and allows you to use a second primary weapon, such as the Striker SMG.

That wraps up our guide on the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more help, take a look at our Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout. You can also check out our interviews with the developers on the lengthy time-to-kill and visibility changes in Modern Warfare 3, and why this year’s maps are doubling down on 2009.