‘Modern Warfare 3’ Season 1 release date and everything we know

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched just weeks ago, but fans are already looking ahead to the shooter’s debut Season 1. It’s for good reason – the highly-anticipated update will add new maps, cosmetics, another multiplayer mode, and more to the game. If you’re looking to check the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date and find out everything that’s been confirmed for it so far, you’re in the right place.

Of course, it’s not just fans of Modern Warfare 3‘s core multiplayer game modes that should pay attention. Season 1 is also set to bring updates to Call Of Duty‘s Zombies and Warzone modes, so there should be something for everyone on the way.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date

Advertisement

Developer Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will kick off on December 6, though an exact launch time is yet to be confirmed. This means that everything outlined below will be arriving in just a few weeks – and given this game has seen the “highest engagement in the new Modern Warfare trilogy,” expect it to be busy.

Everything we know about Season 1

Sledgehammer Games has already shared plenty about Season 1’s first wave of content, which will make additions to all of Modern Warfare 3‘s game modes and standalone battle royale Warzone. Below, we’ve put together everything that’s been confirmed for Season 1.

New maps

As detailed in this blog post from publisher Activision Blizzard, three new 6v6 maps will be added with Season 1. This includes “compact” map Meat, the larger Greece, and “upscale shopping centre” Rio.

Additionally, Training Centre will be playable in the 2v2 Gunfight mode, which will return in Modern Warfare 3 along with the mode’s previous maps.

First wave of weapon balancing

Though it’s not as exciting as new maps, Season 1 will shake things up with changes to the weapons we’ve had our hands on since launch.

Advertisement

Though a small amount of weapons have already been tweaked in a patch released yesterday (November 21), expect to see many more changes arrive when the first season kicks off.

On Reddit, Sledgehammer confirmed that Season 1 will bring “higher-level tweaks” for balancing, though Season 1.5 will add to that with “deeper changes”.

A major Warzone update

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will introduce a new map, Urzikstan, to Warzone. This will feature 11 points of interest with a “multitude” of ways to travel, including a driveable train and horizontal ziplines.

The update will also introduce some of Modern Warfare 3‘s more fluid movement systems, including the ability to hold your gun in Tac-Stance – perfect for close-quarters shootouts – and slide-cancelling. As teased last month, Urzikstan’s Gulag system will also have a chance of taking place at night – meaning players will need to rely on audio and night vision goggles to escape.

Expect to hear much more on Urzikstan in the run-up to its launch – for now, the below trailer provides a handy overview of the map itself.

Zombies fans get their toughest challenge yet

When Season 1 kicks off, Zombies fans will be tasked with investigating a “mysterious gateway” that’s opened in Urzikstan. Long-time fans of this game mode may recognise the return of the Dark Aether, which we’ll be exploring in time-limited challenges that are designed for the best-equipped players.

On top of that, there’s a new gun – the V-R11 Wonder Weapon – with the power to turn enemies into allies, along with some “unique acquisition schematics” for players to hunt down.

Though that’s everything we know just yet, we’ll update this article when we learn more about what’s in store for COD fans in December.